EB-5 Bill? Lawmakers May Not Spend The Political Capital
The chances of a stand-alone EB-5 bill gaining consensus with
lawmakers on Capitol Hill are low. With the GOP failing to repeal
the Affordable Care Act, lawmakers may be spending time readjusting
priorities in unexpected ways for the remainder of 2017. The EB-5
Program is unlikely to be a priority. Also, stand-alone EB-5
legislation has not proven to be a successful way for lawmakers to
achieve reforming the Program. As we approach 2018, odds are that
lawmakers won't spend political capital on an EB-5 bill. Check
out our recent Advisory.
