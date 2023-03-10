The chances of a stand-alone EB-5 bill gaining consensus with lawmakers on Capitol Hill are low. With the GOP failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, lawmakers may be spending time readjusting priorities in unexpected ways for the remainder of 2017. The EB-5 Program is unlikely to be a priority. Also, stand-alone EB-5 legislation has not proven to be a successful way for lawmakers to achieve reforming the Program. As we approach 2018, odds are that lawmakers won't spend political capital on an EB-5 bill. Check out our recent Advisory.

