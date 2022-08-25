In Short

The Situation: In early August 2022, the Department of the Treasury's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS" or "the Committee") released its new annual report.

The Result: The Committee's findings reflect a marked increase in both mandatory and voluntary filings as well as scrutiny of so-called non-notified transactions, demonstrating the importance of making CFIUS a routine aspect of diligence and deal design.

Looking Ahead: As investment screening regimes emerge as a favored regulatory and national security tool, CFIUS and other FDI review bodies will continue to shape the international M&A landscape.

CFIUS looms large as a factor in cross-border deals, yet rarely makes its deliberations or decisions public. Each year, CFIUS's Annual Report to Congress provides welcome insight on key CFIUS trends, statistics, and review outcomes. This year's newly released report, covering reviews in calendar year 2021, offers insights that can help inform deal design and negotiations.

Highlights from CFIUS's report include:

Increase in Notified Transactions . 2021 represented the first full year in which CFIUS operated under new rules implementing the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 ("FIRRMA"), which significantly expanded CFIUS's authority and jurisdiction. In this context, CFIUS filings grew to the highest number on record. In 2021, CFIUS received 164 declarations (short-form filings) and 272 full notices, totaling 436 filings and reflecting a 45% increase in filed notices from 2020.

The 2021 annual report reflects a CFIUS that has emerged into the new post-reform era with its authority and stature increased, and an investment community newly sensitized to the value of weighing CFIUS factors early in the life of a deal and achieving regulatory certainty through filings where appropriate. As investment screening continues to rise in prominence as a favored regulatory and national security tool, CFIUS analysis and risk-mitigation will remain a key factor in many cross-border deals.

Three Key Takeaways

CFIUS is reviewing—and will likely continue to review—a record number of declaration and notice filings. Parties that do not file should still be prepared for potential outreach from CFIUS staff—the report reveals that CFIUS's interest in reviewing non-notified transactions continues to grow. More parties are utilizing the option to file a short-form declaration, and CFIUS continues to clear the majority of declarations filed.

