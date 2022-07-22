ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week's episode discusses the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States "CFIUS," the U.S. interagency body that reviews foreign investment for national security purposes. Host Olga Torres is joined by Albert Schulz, founder of Kaerus Consulting LLC, which provides a variety CFIUS Mitigation services to clients, to look at the ins and out CFIUS mitigation, and how to ensure international mergers and acquisitions in critical areas proceed smoothly while minimizing risk to national security.

self

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.