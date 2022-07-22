United States:
Torres Talks Trade Podcast Episode 7 On The Committee On Foreign Investment In The United States (CFIUS) (Podcast)
22 July 2022
Torres Trade Law, PLLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This week's episode discusses the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States "CFIUS," the U.S.
interagency body that reviews foreign investment for national
security purposes. Host Olga Torres is joined by Albert Schulz,
founder of Kaerus Consulting LLC, which provides a variety CFIUS
Mitigation services to clients, to look at the ins and out CFIUS
mitigation, and how to ensure international mergers and
acquisitions in critical areas proceed smoothly while minimizing
risk to national security.
Transcript
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
God Bless The U.S.A.
Crowe & Dunlevy
The United States Supreme Court last week issued important rulings affecting religious freedom. The two cases are Carson v Makin and Kennedy v Bremerton. Both cases involve the First Amendment and schools.
Customs Gets Tougher On Forced Labor
Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP
Solar companies are anxious about whether tougher enforcement of a US prohibition against importing products that benefited from Chinese forced labor will mean more blocked solar panels and batteries.