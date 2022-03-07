With the addition of Tom Firestone as partner and co-chair of the white-collar and internal investigations practice group, Stroock is one of the latest firms to tap CFIUS-focused talent in the hot-button world of white collar investigations and global-scale regulation.

Tom represents major multinational companies and individuals in sensitive government investigations and compliance matters related to anti-corruption, money laundering, fraud, sanctions and national security. He has led cross-border investigations, served as global compliance counsel to a major multinational corporation, served as part of a monitor team and has represented individuals in Interpol proceedings and extradition cases. He joins Stroock from Baker & McKenzie, where he co-chaired its North America government enforcement practice and served as a member of its Global Compliance and Investigations Steering Committee. He is also recognized by Best Lawyers in America in the area of white collar criminal defense.

The National Law Journal

