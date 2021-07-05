In this episode, Winston Partner Tyler McGaughey discusses the function and processes of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and considerations for foreign investments in the videogame sector. From 2019 to 2021, Tyler served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Investment Security at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he was responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of Treasury's CFIUS team.

