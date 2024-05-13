ARTICLE
13 May 2024

Raising A Venture Fund Now Often Takes Two Years—Or Longer

Co-chair of Mintz's International Practice Larry Naughton shared insights for the WSJ Pro VC Newsletter on the increase of time required to close venture funds.
Co-chair of Mintz's International Practice Larry Naughton shared insights for the WSJ Pro VC Newsletter on the increase of time required to close venture funds. He noted that investors often allow the initial 12-month window to extend for another six months to a year.

Larry said, "If the fund raises meaningfully less than it intended, then it may need to alter its investment strategy because it either won't be able to invest in as many companies or it will need to invest a lesser amount in each portfolio company."

