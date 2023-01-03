ARTICLE

The 2021 Sovereign Investor Conference hosted by Morrison Foerster featured three panel discussions.

The first of the three panels explored the food and agriculture sector as a focal point for investment. Changing consumer demands, technological innovation, and supply chain pressures are all important drivers of investment in this sector.

The second panel considered the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence as tools to help investors guide and improve their decision making. Our panelists approached the conversation from two vantages—using data science tools to help investors' portfolio companies (i.e., an external view) and using data science tools to help investors' own operational and investment activities (i.e., an internal view).

The third and final panel was a discussion among investment and legal officers on the growing importance of impact investing and the use of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors to drive value creation by investors.

This article, the third issue of Morrison Foerster's Sovereign Investor Insights newsletter series, provides key takeaways from our Sovereign Investor Conference, offering you useful insight from thought leaders in key areas of investment.

