Various individual U.S. States and cities are seeking to embed ESG considerations in law and regulation, while others are implementing laws limiting the ability of financial institutions and state funds to follow an ESG investment strategy. This new tracker from the team at Debevoise maps and summarizes the key developments in each State in an easily navigable way. The tracker will continue to be updated with new developments, and is accessible here.

