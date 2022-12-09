United States:
State-Level ESG Investment Developments: Tracker
09 December 2022
Debevoise & Plimpton
Various individual U.S. States and cities are seeking to embed
ESG considerations in law and regulation, while others are
implementing laws limiting the ability of financial institutions
and state funds to follow an ESG investment strategy. This new
tracker from the team at Debevoise maps and summarizes the key
developments in each State in an easily navigable way. The tracker
will continue to be updated with new developments, and is
accessible here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
