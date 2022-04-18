"We are in a bubble," partner Lorie Soares Lazarus tells Bisnow regarding the current rapid rent growth and high levels of capital markets liquidity pushing higher valuations across the multifamily real estate market. "The numbers we're seeing in multifamily, it's hard to see how those can be sustained."

"There are certainly investors who are taking the approach that we made it through Covid, this is the current rent growth rate, and it will continue," she adds. "That doesn't consider how we got to where we are or whether or not incomes can continue to support that rapid rent growth."

