On January 6, 2022, Hunter Point Capital announced its strategic investment in Iron Park Capital.

Under the terms of the transaction, Hunter Point Capital ("Hunter Point") made a strategic investment in Iron Park Capital ("Iron Park"). All proceeds of the investment will go to Iron Park's balance sheet. Iron Park's day-to-day operations and management team will remain unchanged. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hunter Point, based in New York, New York, is an independent investment firm, seeking minority stakes in middle-market alternative asset managers. Hunter Point provides its partners with strategic advice, limited partnership capital formation and other enterprise-enhancing services.

Iron Park, based in New York, New York, is a global alternative investment manager, focusing on creating long-term strategic partnerships with institutional investors globally. As of December 2021, Iron Park had approximately $3 billion in investable assets.

