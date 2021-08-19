ARTICLE

United States: Going Direct – The Factors Driving Direct Investment Strategies And The Barriers To Adoption

Spearheaded by Katten's Financial Markets and Funds practice, the report examines how heads of investment can use direct investments as part of a dual investment strategy for pursuing multiple investment goals and improving portfolio performance.

Katten's two-pronged approach to the research began in late 2019, when the firm conducted an independent survey of 150 heads of investment at UK and international sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, financial institutions, corporate organizations and family offices with between $50m and $410bn of capital under investment. A year later, the firm updated its study with a series of select in-depth interviews to give some perspective on how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected investment strategies.

The report provides insight in:

the factors driving investors to consider dual investment strategies;

the impact of the pandemic on attitudes to direct investment;

the advantages direct investment can bring; and

the barriers preventing investors from 'going direct.'

Originally published July 26, 2021

