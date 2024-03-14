ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week, Kate Kalmykov and Nataliya Rymer attended a series of meetings in Amsterdam with colleagues and industry professionals on global migration, as well as with the GT Amsterdam office.

Key takeaways for 2024 include:

Companies will continue to focus on cost-saving measures in 2024

Many global migration teams have set cost savings targets—either headcount, spend, or both

Assignments & Business travel is expected to remain at 2023 levels and has not yet bounced back to pre-pandemic levels

International hiring will continue, and we may see an increase in shorter overseas assignments

Government tracking is getting smarter and better

Clients are focused on ensuring complianceamid a changing international regulatory environment in the areas of immigration, tax, and others

Companies likely will adopt generative Al in many products and tools, focusing on the deployment of AI to enrich the employee immigration and relocation experience

Technology-enabled self-service systems will become more valuable to clients over traditional case management, and app usage will become more prevalent

Data-driven decision-making will continue to increase

Clients are highly focused on data security amid heightened cyber threats

Elections worldwide will occur in many countries and regions including the United States, European Union, and Asia, which may impact global mobility

Tax schemes in the EU may be subject to change due to upcoming elections, potentially altering the levels of popularity of various European locations for relocation purposes.For instance, a recent ruling in the Netherlands amended the extraterritorial cost reimbursement system for long-term transfers

Sustainability will increasingly affect global mobility functions

Companies are seeking ways to increase sustainability without increasing costs

The global mobility landscape continues to be complex, requiring lasting relationships with trusted partners. Monitoring trends and potential issues, along with important upcoming legal changes, will contribute to commercial success, as well as an engaged and invested work force.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.