With the October 1 government shutdown temporarily averted, the upcoming deadline of November 17 is now looming over us. On September 30, the federal government came to a decision hours before midnight, passing a stopgap funding bill that would keep the government open until mid-November. Now just a week away, tensions are starting to rise again in fear of a shutdown, as the government funding will expire if Congress fails to reach an agreement and pass a long-term spending bill for FY24.

In preparation for a government shutdown, here is a quick look at which immigration processing services would be affected and which will not be based on past government shutdowns. For a full overview of how these immigration processing services will be affected, click here.

Services expected to continue:

Citizenship and Immigration Services

Department of State

Customs and Border Protection

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

EOIR

Services expected to close:

Department of Labor

E-Verify

Other impacts of the potential government shutdown include international travel, holiday travel, and employers expecting seasonal workers for the winter. We urge employers and employees to continuously monitor the status leading up to November 17 to be prepared for disruptions.

