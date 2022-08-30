1. Introduction

Currently US citizenship by investment: EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is the most popular way for foreigners to gain US citizenship. This short guide explains everything you need to know about the process.

2. What is the easiest way of getting a US visa?

The US established the Immigrant Investor Program in 1990, called the EB-5 Program, intended to attract foreign investors. It is based on naturalization, without any hassle of the application process. Hence, investing in the US may be regarded as the fastest, safest, easiest and the most secure way of getting a US visa.

See our article on 'Home Purchase in the USA' regarding the advantages of home purchase investments in the US.

3. What are the main requirements for a US citizenship by investment?

According to internationally established principles, citizenship may be acquired at birth or through naturalization subsequent to birth.

Under the EB-5 Program, investors may be found eligible for a Green Card (permanent residence) on the grounds of two ways:

Firstly, they must invest the required amount of money into a commercial enterprise based in the US, (minimum investment amount currently 900.000 USD),

Secondly, they should plan to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified US workers.

4. What kind of commercial enterprise is necessary?

Basically, "commercial enterprise" implies for-profit entities including: a sole proprietorship, partnership (whether limited or general), holding company, joint venture, corporation, business trust and other public or private entities.

For more detailed information about how the Program functions, the Official Website of US Citizenship and Immigration Services is available online here.

5. What kind of benefits are granted with the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program?

a.The Easiest and Secure Way

Firstly, it is considerable to reiterate that the EB-5 Program offers the easiest and the most secure way of getting a permanent residence.

b. Family Members Advantages

Secondly, the EB-5 Program extends to investors, their spouses and unmarried children under 21 of foreign investors. Besides, the Program provides family members with the opportunity of enjoying permanent residents (green cards).

c. Visa-Free Travel

Furthermore, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program gives the opportunity of visa-free international travel to and from the US.

d. Fast Process

Fourthly, the permanent residence process through the program works very quickly and ends within a short period of time.

e. Freedom of Movement

Also, permanent residents have a great chance to settle anywhere in the US.

f. Educational Opportunities

Besides, high-level acceptance rates, reduced tuition fees and merit-based scholarship opportunities for universities and schools are possible.

g. First Step for US Citizenship

Last but not least, green card holders may be granted US citizenship after they live in the US for at least five years. It is important to note that after five years of permanent residency, the card holder may apply for citizenship. Therefore, the acquisition of permanent residence through green card is an important step for naturalization to US citizenship.

6. Conclusion

To sum up, this article observes that the EB-5 Program offers the fastest way of acquiring permanent resident and 'green card' status in the US through job creation and capital investment by immigrant investors.

6. 1. What is needed for the best results?

Consequently, it is really worth investing in the US. "Better safe than sorry" strategy may provide a workable solution for investors. That is because every investment carries certain risks. Besides, necessary procedures for investment types are changeable based on targeted, non-targeted or high-employment areas. Hence, corporations and natural persons investing in the US may need a comprehensive legal guide and strategic advice. Such assistance is very instrumental in avoiding high-level risks and time-killer factors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.