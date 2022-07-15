self

On Friday, June 24, 2022, a federal district court judge ordered a nationwide preliminary injunction, which has since reopened the EB-5 regional center program for regional centers. In this episode, Klasko EB-5 attorneys discuss the latest updates to the EB-5 regional center program and what that means for investors, developers, and brokers. They will also address what role they played in this litigation and give advice on next steps for EB-5 clients.

Attorneys Ron Klasko, Dan Lundy, and Allison Li address questions on what the judge's decision means and more:

Is the regional center program fully operational now? Can regional centers file project approval applications now? When can investors file I-526s? Are there any risks for investors who file I-526 petitions? What if an existing regional center wants to change or extend its geographic territory?

Speakers on this episode are:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.