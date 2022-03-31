ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The European Commission recommended European Union member states suspend and repeal investor citizenship and visa schemes

Overview

The European Commission recommended that member states of the European Union (EU) immediately repeal any existing investor citizenship schemes. The Commission indicates this action is intended to ensure that checks are put in place to address concerns posed by these residence schemes. Investor citizenship schemes allow foreign nationals from outside of the EU to obtain residency in an EU country based on investment. The conditions and requirements of these schemes vary by country. For additional information on investor visa schemes, click here.

What are the Changes?

The European Commission advised that the EU member states suspend their investor residency visas and citizenship schemes immediately. The Commission stated that this recommendation was made as a result of concerns over security risks involved with investor visa schemes.

Looking Ahead

The Commission stated that further steps may be taken in the future depending on the risk that these visa types pose. Continue to check the European Commission's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 30 March 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.