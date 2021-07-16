ARTICLE

United States: Podcast: The Biden Immigration Bill: What It Means For Business

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode, Akin Gump public law and policy partner Ed Pagano, senior policy advisor Casey Higgins and international trade counsel Maka Hutson discuss the Biden comprehensive immigration bill currently on Capitol Hill.

Among the topics covered:

Can a comprehensive bill make it through Congress?

What business listeners should know about the bill's provisions.

H-1B visas and green cards.

Guest workers and Dreamers.

To learn more about the firm's work on immigration matters, click here or search "immigration" in the search box on this page.

Originally published March 10, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.