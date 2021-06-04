self

For U.S. companies looking to hire foreign employees or international businesses looking to invest in the U.S., navigating the ever-changing U.S. immigration landscape can be tricky. This is especially true now that President Biden has taken office and is looking to reset and reshape immigration policies. We're exploring key immigration challenges facing international companies looking to do business in the U.S.

Joining host Sarah Aberg is the CEO of Guidepost Solutions, Julie Myers Wood. Ms. Wood has more than 25 years of experience in the public and private sector working on regulatory and enforcement issues from many perspectives, including as defense counsel, consultant, government investigator, federal prosecutor, and compliance consultant. Ms. Wood is currently the Chief Executive Officer at Guidepost Solutions, a leading investigations, compliance and security firm with offices throughout the United States, as well as England, Colombia and Singapore. At Guidepost, Ms. Wood focuses on regulatory compliance and investigative work.

Sarah Aberg is special counsel in the White Collar Defense and Corporate Investigations Group in Sheppard Mullin's New York office. Sarah's practice encompasses litigation, internal investigations and white collar defense, with a focus on financial services and securities. Sarah's regulatory practice encompasses market regulation, foreign registration and disclosure requirements, supervisory procedures, and sales practices. Sarah represents corporations, financial services companies, and associated individuals in connection with investigations and regulatory matters before the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, FINRA, the New York Stock Exchange, the New York State Department of Financial Services, and the New York Attorney General's Office.

What impact has the Biden administration had on immigration thus far?

What categories of visas are now open for applications again following the travel ban instituted by the Trump administration?

Why is there a huge backlog at the Consulates?

What is the greatest difference between the current and prior administrations when it comes to business immigration?

Is a comprehensive immigration bill likely to pass any time soon?

What type of immigration rules related to Covid restrictions should companies be aware of?

If a company is bringing talent from overseas into the U.S., what measures should they be aware of?

How can companies help prepare their traveling employees for their immigration interviews?

Are immigration applications being scrutinized differently under the new administration?

Will post-Covid immigration limitations look the same as the Covid immigration limitations?

How will the new USCIS director impact French businesses?

How will influx on the border impact international businesses?

How can French businesses remain in compliance with their visas?

