ICYMI: BIS Updates Boycott Requester List

The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published its first quarterly update of the Boycott Requester List. The list notifies companies, freight forwarders, financial entities, and individuals of potential sources of boycott-related requests that they may receive.

Background on Boycott Requests

BIS is charged with enforcing anti-boycott laws under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). The laws prohibit U.S. companies from taking actions in furtherance of a boycott maintained by a foreign country against a country friendly to the United States. Common boycott requests include:

Requesting a certification that goods are not from a specific country

Requesting that goods are not shipped to a certain country

Requesting that a business does not engage with a particular country

U.S. persons must report boycott-related requests to BIS's Office of Anti-boycott Compliance (OAC).

Boycott Requester List

OAC maintains a boycott-requester list to raise awareness and assist U.S. persons in identifying sources of boycott-related requests.

Entities on the list have been reported by a U.S. person to BIS via a request report form. The list is updated quarterly but is not an exhaustive list of entities that may make these requests.

The most recent update to the list includes 57 additions and the removal of 127 entities.

Requesting countries added in the most recent update include:

Afghanistan

Algeria

Bangladesh

Germany

India

Iraq

Japan

Kuwait

Malaysia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Switzerland

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Vietnam

