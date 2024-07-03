Welcome to the July - August Edition of the Geneva Insights Newsletter. In July and August, several significant international meetings focus on economic, trade, environmental and social issues. The UNECE holds its 134th annual Executive Committee meeting to address data transparency and sustainability, while the WTO hosts multiple sessions on trade services, agriculture, financial services and intellectual property rights. UNCTAD's 22nd session focuses on global competition policy, and UNECE's Trade Facilitation Week discusses digital trade and climate-smart connectivity. WIPO's General Assemblies and various ITU study groups address intellectual property, telecommunications policy, and future networks. Additionally, UN bodies such as the Human Rights Council, the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and others convene to discuss critical issues ranging from human rights to environmental sustainability and international trade.

Attachments

Geneva Insights - July & August 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.