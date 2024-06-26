Click here to download the client alert on imports of Certain Brake Drums from China and Turkey.

On June 20, 2024, antidumping and countervailing duty petitions were filed with the U.S. Department of Commerce ("DOC") and U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") concerning imports of Certain Brake Drums from China and Turkey.

AD petitions concern unfair pricing practices (i.e., "dumping"), generally defined as selling imported goods in the U.S. market below their home market prices or the cost of production. CVD petitions concern competitive distortions caused by unfair government subsidies. If AD/CVD investigations are initiated by the DOC, they can lead to year-long investigations and the potential for additional duty liability for the imports concerned.

Click here to download the client alert on imports of Certain Low Speed Personal Transportation Vehicles from China.

Also on June 20, 2024, antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) petitions were filed with the U.S. Department of Commerce ("DOC") and U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") concerning imports of Certain Low Speed Personal Transportation Vehicles from China.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.