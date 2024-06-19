ARTICLE
19 June 2024

Global Trade Talks: Forced Labor - Mitigating Risk In Auto Industry And Other Sectors (Podcast)

Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives.
Authors
Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives. In this session, hosts and International Trade Practice Leaders Nicole Simonian and Dj Wolff talk with Crowell lawyers David Stepp and Simeon Yerokun about Uyghur Forced Labor law and its recent application to the auto industry.

