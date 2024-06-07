US China Trade Monthly - May 2024

As global economic and geopolitical environments enter a new era, companies need to continuously develop and adjust their coherent global business strategies to secure and further expand business opportunities in all markets while minimizing political and legal risks by ensuring compliance. To assist you with that task, Mayer Brown's US-China Trade Monthly provides news and insights related to the latest US developments impacting the US-China bilateral trade relationship.

In this May 2024 issue, we will discuss: (1) USTR finalizing 4-year review of Section 301 tariffs on imports from China; (2) USTR launching a Section 301 investigation into China's shipbuilding industry; 3) US Commerce Department initiating antidumping and countervailing duty probes into solar cell imports; and (4) US accepting China's request for consultation regarding certain measures of the Inflation Reduction Act.

USTR FINALIZES 4-YEAR REVIEW OF SECTION 301 TARIFFS ON IMPORTS FROM CHINA, INCREASING TARIFFS ON CLEAN ENERGY SUPPLY CHAINS

On May 14, 2024, the United States Trade Representative ("USTR") released the results of its statutorily required review of the tariff actions in USTR's Section 301 investigation of China's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation.

US Trade Representative Launches 301 Investigation into China's Shipbuilding Industry

On April 17, 2024, the Office of the United States Trade Representative ("USTR") announced the initiation of an investigation pursuant to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 regarding allegations that the People's Republic of China ("PRC") has targeted the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sector for dominance and engages in a wide range of unreasonable or discriminatory acts, policies, and practices that provide unfair advantages across those same sectors.

Commerce Department Initiates Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Probes into Solar Cell Imports

On May 14, 2024, in response to a petition by several producers of silicon photovoltaic solar modules, the US Department of Commerce (the "Department" or "Commerce") initiated antidumping ("AD") and countervailing duty ("CVD") investigations of solar cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

US Accepts China's Request for Consultation Regarding Certain Measures of the Inflation Reduction Act

On April 8, 2024, the United States accepted China's request "to enter into consultations" regarding measures that were passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. China is challenging five tax credits that were part of or modified by the Inflation Reduction Act.

