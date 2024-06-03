DOC Schedules Upcoming Supply Chain Committee Meeting

The Department of Commerce Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC) today announced it will hold a public meeting on June 12, 2024. The following topics are expected to be raised during the meeting:

Supply chain resilience and congestion;

Trade and competitiveness;

Freight movement and policy;

Trade innovation;

Regulatory issues;

Finance and infrastructure; and

Workforce development.

Past ACSCC meetings included discussion of specific industries such as the bioeconomy and semiconductors. The final agenda for the June 12 meeting has not yet been released but will be posted on the Office of Supply Chain Services' website.

The ACSCC is tasked with providing recommendations to the Secretary of Commerce as to the necessary elements of a comprehensive policy approach to supply chain competitiveness. The Committee is composed of 27 members working together across subcommittees to support U.S. export growth and national economic competitiveness by encouraging innovation, facilitate the movement of goods, and improve the competitiveness of U.S. supply chains for goods and services in the domestic and global economy. The ACSCC meeting is open to the public and video of the meeting will be posted on the ACSCC website. Interested parties may refer to the Federal Register linked above for more detailed participation information.

In parallel to the ACSCC's work on supply chain competitiveness, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has been soliciting written comments and holding hearings regarding supply chain resilience. Comments and testimony to date have covered a wide range of topics, including labor practices, environmental standards, sourcing and recycling of critical minerals, and stronger enforcement of U.S. trade rules. Additional comments to USTR regarding hearing testimony are due June 4.

CLK will post additional updates about the DOC and USTR supply chain proceedings as they proceed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.