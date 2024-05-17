ARTICLE
17 May 2024

BIS Targets Chinese Companies With Entity List Additions

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP
Contributor
Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore
On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added 37 Chinese entities to the Entity List.
United States International Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added 37 Chinese entities to the Entity List. Among them were technology companies (predominately those tied to quantum computing), manufacturing firms, and research institutions. No person may export, reexport, or transfer any items subject to the Export Administrative Regulation (EAR) to these persons without a license. BIS will review any license requests from these entities with a presumption of denial.

BIS designated these parties because they: (i) shipped U.S. controlled items to Russia, (ii) attempted to acquire controlled items to aid China's military or quantum technologies capabilities, or (iii) had ties to, or were involved with, China's "High Altitude Balloon" that overflew the United States in February 2023. These additions are part of the U.S.'s broad strategy to impede both China's access to critical and emerging technologies (CET) and deter support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Last week the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued new sanctions on Chinese (and other) entities supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Tim Laderach
ARTICLE
17 May 2024

BIS Targets Chinese Companies With Entity List Additions

United States International Law
Contributor
Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More