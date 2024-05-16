White House Announces Further Section 301 Tariff Hikes On Chinese Goods

Today the White House announced sweeping new tariffs on Chinese goods. The tariffs will apply to a range of sectors including semiconductors, steel and aluminum, batteries, and medical products.

Electric vehicles were a focus of the announcement, with tariffs to increase from 25% to 100% this year.

Impacted Industries

The new tariffs apply to $18 billion worth of Chinese imports in the following sectors:

Steel and aluminum – increase from 0-7.5% to 25% in 2024

Semiconductors – increase from 25% to 50% by 2025

Electric vehicles (TVs) – increase from 25% to 100% in 2024

Batteries

Lithium-ion EV batteries – increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024 Lithium-ion non-EV batteries – increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2026 Battery parts – increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024 Natural graphite and permanent magnets – increase from 0% to 25% in 2026 Certain critical minerals – increase from 0% to 25% in 2024

Solar cells – increase from 25% to 50% in 2024

Ship-to-shore cranes – increase from 0% to 25% in 2024

Medical products

Syringes and needles – increase from 0% to 50% in 2024 Certain PPE products – increase from 0-7.5% to 25% in 2024 Rubber medical gloves – increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2026



Why Now?

The announcement follows a statutorily required two-year government review of "Section 301" duties that were first imposed during the Trump Administration. The Special 301 review considers the current state of global IP protection and enforcement, unfair innovation policies, and market access barriers. In the review, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) must consider the effectiveness of current tariffs, other actions that could be taken, and the overall effects of the tariff actions on the U.S. economy.

The report and the Biden Administration found that while existing tariffs have been effective in encouraging China to take some steps to address unfair trade practices, further action is required.

In the announcement, the Administration alleges that China continues to flood global markets with artificially low-priced exports, harming American businesses.

