ARTICLE
16 May 2024

White House Announces Further Section 301 Tariff Hikes On Chinese Goods

DT
Diaz Trade Law
Contributor
Diaz Trade Law logo
A boutique law firm with a track record of success, Diaz Trade Law has rapidly become one of the nation’s leading Customs and International Trade Law firms. Diaz Trade Law’s diverse team of attorneys specialize in all aspects of U.S. federal trade law, from compliance to resolution of urgent issues.
Explore
Today the White House announced sweeping new tariffs on Chinese goods. The tariffs will apply to a range of sectors including semiconductors, steel and aluminum, batteries, and medical products.
United States International Law
Photo of Jennifer Diaz
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Today the White House announced sweeping new tariffs on Chinese goods. The tariffs will apply to a range of sectors including semiconductors, steel and aluminum, batteries, and medical products.

Electric vehicles were a focus of the announcement, with tariffs to increase from 25% to 100% this year.

Impacted Industries

The new tariffs apply to $18 billion worth of Chinese imports in the following sectors:

  • Steel and aluminum – increase from 0-7.5% to 25% in 2024
  • Semiconductors – increase from 25% to 50% by 2025
  • Electric vehicles (TVs) – increase from 25% to 100% in 2024
  • Batteries
    • Lithium-ion EV batteries – increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024
    • Lithium-ion non-EV batteries – increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2026
    • Battery parts – increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024
    • Natural graphite and permanent magnets – increase from 0% to 25% in 2026
    • Certain critical minerals – increase from 0% to 25% in 2024
  • Solar cells – increase from 25% to 50% in 2024
  • Ship-to-shore cranes – increase from 0% to 25% in 2024
  • Medical products
    • Syringes and needles – increase from 0% to 50% in 2024
    • Certain PPE products – increase from 0-7.5% to 25% in 2024
    • Rubber medical gloves – increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2026

Why Now?

The announcement follows a statutorily required two-year government review of "Section 301" duties that were first imposed during the Trump Administration. The Special 301 review considers the current state of global IP protection and enforcement, unfair innovation policies, and market access barriers. In the review, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) must consider the effectiveness of current tariffs, other actions that could be taken, and the overall effects of the tariff actions on the U.S. economy.

The report and the Biden Administration found that while existing tariffs have been effective in encouraging China to take some steps to address unfair trade practices, further action is required.

In the announcement, the Administration alleges that China continues to flood global markets with artificially low-priced exports, harming American businesses.

Diaz Trade Law will continue to monitor the implementation of this announcement and share updates. For more information or questions get in touch with us at 305-456-3830 or info@diaztradelaw.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jennifer Diaz
Jennifer Diaz
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
16 May 2024

White House Announces Further Section 301 Tariff Hikes On Chinese Goods

United States International Law
Contributor
Diaz Trade Law logo
A boutique law firm with a track record of success, Diaz Trade Law has rapidly become one of the nation’s leading Customs and International Trade Law firms. Diaz Trade Law’s diverse team of attorneys specialize in all aspects of U.S. federal trade law, from compliance to resolution of urgent issues.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More