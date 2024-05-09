At the International Trade Commission, a panel of up to six Commissioners is the gatekeeper of Section 337. Before the termination of any investigation, an administrative law judge's initial determination is always subject to Commission review. However, the Commissioners do not always agree and have recently shown increasing disparity on issues focused on the nuance of Section 337, like the domestic industry requirement and forms of remedy. To help navigate these disagreements, below is a comprehensive and searchable resource for all Commissioner dissents and concurrences over the last ten years. (Last updated through December 2023)

Our coverage in the USITC Commissioner Series details some of the key conclusions that can be drawn from this data.

