Through the use of antidumping investigations, Buchanan's international trade attorneys have obtained relief for U.S. producers against unfairly priced imports across a full range of manufactured industrial, consumer, and agricultural products.

We recently hosted a roundtable discussion led by Daniel Pickard, Leader of Buchanan's International Trade Practice, and Scott Mautino, Executive Vice President of McConway & Torley, one of the nation's leading suppliers of high-quality coupler products.

Daniel and Scott discussed how U.S. companies can protect profits and production operations by obtaining remedies against low-priced imports. Attendees gained insights from those who have successfully leveled the playing field using trade remedy laws, ultimately regaining market share and increasing profitability.

View the recording here or below.

