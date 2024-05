As global economic and geopolitical environments enter a new era, companies need to continuously develop and adjust their coherent global business strategies to secure and further expand business opportunities in all markets while minimizing political and legal risks by ensuring compliance. To assist you with that task, Mayer Brown's US-China Trade Monthly provides news and insights related to the latest US developments impacting the US-China bilateral trade relationship.

In this April 2024 issue, we will discuss: (1) President Biden's Executive Order regarding the export of sensitive personal data; (2) US Customs and Border Protection and Select Committee on the CCP addressing de minimis imports from China; and (3) House Democrats urging the Biden Administration to take additional steps to counter the threat posed by China's automotive exports – especially EV vehicles.

To view the full article, click here.

