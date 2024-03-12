The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) was signed into law in December 2021 to address the use of forced labor in Xinjiang, China. It establishes a rebuttable presumption that the importation of any goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in Xinjiang, or produced by entities on the UFLPA Entity List, is prohibited.

Here is what companies need to know to ensure compliance with UFLPA import and supply chain requirements: