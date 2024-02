ARTICLE

New legislation (Leveling the Playing Field 2.0 Act) and U.S. Department of Commerce regulations are likely to address China's distortive and unfair trade practices more strategically in a variety of industries and sectors. Forced labor enforcement efforts also remain a priority.

