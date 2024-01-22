Dan Pickard, shareholder and International Trade and National Security practice group leader, discussed the recently filed petition to counter unfairly traded imports that are injuring the American wine bottle industry in Inside U.S. Trade article "Glass maker, USW seek duties on wine bottles from China, Mexico, Chile." The U.S. Glass Producers Coalition filed the petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) following years of significant volumes of unfairly priced imports of Chinese, Mexican, and Chilean wine bottles. The petitions allege that the Chinese, Chilean, and Mexican industries are dumping wine bottles in the United States, distorting the U.S. market and resulting in a significant loss of American jobs.

