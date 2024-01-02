self

In this episode, Reid Whitten, Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss the state of the semiconductor industry, including the U.S. regulatory approach and the lessons it holds for other industries centered on advanced technologies.

Why is there so much focus on the semiconductor industry?

What's new and different about the U.S. regulatory approach?

What other industries could be candidates for similar regulation?

If a business unit has an NSC licensing exemption, what should it do now to gain a strategic advantage in the future?

What does the recent enhancement of the Foreign Direct Product Rule do?

What are the implications of the U.S. Person Activity regulation?

Can you explain the concept of "technological containment?"

What is the state of U.S. technological containment of China?

What's the big takeaway for the semiconductor industry?

What's the message for every other industry?

About Reid Whitten

Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office and leader of the firm's CFIUS Team, Reid Whitten's practice centers on international trade regulations and investigations.

Reid is a member of Chatham House, the UK's Royal Institute of International Affair, as well as an adjunct lecturer at the New College of the Humanities in London, at the Université Catholique de Lille in France and at Wake Forest University in the U.S, He also conducts seminars on regulatory updates for industry groups in the U.S., France, Belgium, Spain and the UK.

A thought leader on cross-border business regulation, Reid is frequently called upon to provide commentary and analysis for television news channels, international newspapers and trade publications. He is also the lead author and editor of Thee CFIUS Book.

About Scott Maberry

An international trade partner in Governmental Practice, J. Scott Maberry counsels clients on global risk, international trade, and regulation.

Scott's practice includes representing clients before the U.S. government agencies and international U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS), the Department of Commerce Import Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the International Trade Commission (ITC) and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). He also represents clients in federal court and grand jury proceedings, as well as those pursuing negotiations and dispute resolution under the World Trade Organization (WTO), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other multilateral and bilateral agreements.

A member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, Scott also advises the WEF community in the areas of global risk, international trade, artificial intelligence and values.

