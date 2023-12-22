ARTICLE

Advantages Of Nearshoring In Mexico – A Cost-Effective Alternative To Asia Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton The integration of commercial trade within North America is moving forward, and companies are looking to take advantage of the benefits that Mexico has to offer.

Section 321 De Minimis Imports Can Pose Compliance Risks Torres Trade Law, PLLC In 2016, the United States implemented legislation revising 19 U.S.C. § 1321 ("Section 321") and thereby increasing the de minimis amount for imports into the United States...

FLETF Adds Textile, Agriculture And Technology Companies To The UFLPA Entity List Kelley Drye & Warren LLP On December 8, 2023, the Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") announced the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force is adding three new entities to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act ("UFLPA") Entity List.

BIS Strengthens Export Controls Targeting China's Acquisition Of Semiconductor Equipment, Advanced Computing Items, And Supercomputer Technologies Wiley Rein For the second year running, and in what may prove to be a regular process, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has significantly expanded export controls...

U.S. Imposes More Blocking Sanctions, Expands Entities List Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP Washington, D.C. (December 13, 2023) - On November 2, 2023, The United States Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed Specially Designated Nationals...