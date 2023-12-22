This article was originally published in Global Miami. Any opinions in this article are not those of Winston & Strawn or its clients. The opinions in this article are the authors' opinions only.

In the wake of global supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and ever-strained U.S.-China relations, international business has undergone a seismic shift, strategically reevaluating operational and risk models. Nearshoring has emerged as one of the essential strategies in this new era of business to mitigate risk and business disruption.

With its vibrant culture, bustling ports, strategic location, and skilled and bilingual workforce, the Colombian city of Barranquilla is at the forefront of Latin America's nearshoring boom, offering a strategic alternative for companies seeking to reduce dependencies on traditional manufacturing hubs like China and those looking to enhance their supply chain risk optimization policies.

Situated on Colombia's Caribbean coast, Barranquilla offers direct access to significant sea routes, enhancing connections with major markets in North America , Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. This strategic geographic location significantly reduces transit times and logistics costs, a crucial advantage considering recent disruptions at the Panama Canal.

