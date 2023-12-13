You are reading the November 2023 Update of the Bass, Berry & Sims Enforcement Roundup, where we bring notable enforcement actions, policy changes, interesting news articles, and a bit of our insight to your inbox.

Overview

November saw a flurry of designations involving Russian individuals and entities, including new designations against entities transporting Russian oil below the $60 price cap. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Department of State also targeted a number of entities and individuals.

There was a notable Department of Justice (DOJ) enforcement case in which two men were found guilty of violating sanctions on Iran for selling Iranian oil to a Chinese refinery.

The Treasury Department settled with Binance, a large cryptocurrency exchange, to resolve allegations of sanctions violations. A fine of almost $1 billion was imposed. The OFAC settlement was undertaken in coordination with an agreement with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which further imposed a $3.4 billion penalty—the largest penalty imposed in the history of the Treasury Department.

The DOJ entered into Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs) with two British reinsurance companies for bribing Ecuadorian officials in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

November also saw the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) bring an anti-boycott enforcement action against a Pennsylvania-based synthetic fiber manufacturer.

Lastly, OFAC issued new guidance to help international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians without running afoul of U.S. sanctions programs.

