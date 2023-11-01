United States:
Extrusion Aluminum Trade Remedy Update
01 November 2023
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
On October 4, 2023, a trade remedy (antidumping and
countervailing duty) petition was filed against claimed dumped and
subsidized imports from 15 countries. It covered a purported $3
billion+ in accused imports. That makes it one of the largest trade
remedy petitions in many years. The following two alerts: Commerce Initiation and ITC Conference cover recent developments
therein.
