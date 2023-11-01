On October 4, 2023, a trade remedy (antidumping and countervailing duty) petition was filed against claimed dumped and subsidized imports from 15 countries. It covered a purported $3 billion+ in accused imports. That makes it one of the largest trade remedy petitions in many years. The following two alerts: Commerce Initiation and ITC Conference cover recent developments therein.

