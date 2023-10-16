United States:
U.S. International Trade Commission Investigations (Podcast)
16 October 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode Anthony Del Monaco and Reginald Lucas analyze public interest
arguments in US International Trade Commission investigations.
To listen to the podcast, please click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from United States
Key Updates To The BIS Entity List
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
On September 27, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added 28 new entities to its Entity List through amendments to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).