The long-anticipated Executive Order establishing a framework to regulate U.S. investments into certain sensitive sectors of the Chinese economy was recently released and companies and investment funds are scrambling to analyze it and associated advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) to understand how these new frameworks will affect their corporate and/or investment strategy. In particular, the ANPRM reflects that the administration intends to engage in a robust notice and comment process in drafting these rules, which will give interested parties the opportunity to shape this new regime.

This on-demand webinar dives into:

What funds and investors need to understand about the Executive Order.

How they should approach the opportunities provided by the public comment period.

What effect the Executive Order will have on the similar legislation currently working its way through Congress.

