ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from United States

European Businessman Accused Of Tech Smuggling To Russia Torres Trade Law, PLLC In a story seemingly fit for a Hollywood spy thriller, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed indictments in a Disruptive Technology Strike Force case.

Expanding International Cooperation On Export Controls And Enforcement Womble Bond Dickinson In early June 2023, legislation was proposed in the U.S. Congress to amend the U.S. Arms Export Control Act to provide an exemption for licensing of defense items for export to the United Kingdom (U.K.).

Changes To "De Minimis" Shipping Will Likely Have Effects Beyond China And Russia Squire Patton Boggs LLP Changes may be coming to the "de minimis" exception under Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, which allows goods valued less than $800 to enter the United States free of duty and taxes...

U.S Attorney Announces Charges Against Co-Director Of Maryland Think Tank For Acting As An Unregistered Foreign Agent Caplin & Drysdale The United States Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York announced last week charges against Gal Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli Citizen, for willfully failing to register...

Sanctions Weekly Update - Ukraine/Russia Conflict - July 17, 2023 Mayer Brown OFAC and State Impose Additional Russia Sanctions: On Thursday, July 20, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") and the State Department announced...