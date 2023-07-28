self

In this episode, Dr. Thomas Franklin and Dr. Marina Nikhinson of the Mindwork Group join host Scott Maberry to explore what the best companies in the world are doing to promote the mental health and well-being of their people.

What We Discussed in This Episode

What does a mentally healthy organization look like?

What do great organizations do to support the mental health and wellbeing of their people?

Why is it sometimes difficult to access high-quality mental health care?

What about business executives and law partners? They sometimes need help too. What is a typical psychological profile of people with leadership roles in large organizations?

What mental health needs do these individuals typically have?

What is burnout? What are really good organizations doing to combat this issue?

About Thomas Franklin, M.D.

A national leader in psychiatry and psychoanalysis, Dr. Thomas Franklin served as Medical Director of the Retreat at Sheppard Pratt, the premiere program of the prestigious Sheppard Pratt Hospital. He was appointed a member of the American College of Psychiatrists and the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry.

Dr. Franklin is board-certified in psychiatry and addiction medicine and is a graduate of the Washington Psychoanalytic Institute and the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business. In addition to serving as a faculty member of the University of Maryland School of Medicine faculty, he also serves as a discussion group leader for the American Psychoanalytic Association.

Dr. Franklin is a co-founder of Mindwork Group, where he is President and Chief Executive Officer of MindWork Group. He has extensive experience treating professionals, executives, business owners, political leaders, and their families. He has been extensively quoted in the areas of substance use disorders, personality disorders, and mental health policy.

Marina Nikhinson

Dr. Marina Nikhinson is a board-certified psychiatrist with advanced training in psychodynamic psychotherapy, mentalization-based therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and the treatment of mood and personality disorders. She is a master-trainer in the general psychiatric management of borderline personality disorder. In her role as attending psychiatrist at the Retreat at Sheppard Pratt, Dr. Nikhinson became a recognized leader in the treatment of people with complex psychiatric, psychological, and substance use disorders.

She is a graduate of the Washington-Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis. A faculty member at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, she is also a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Nikhinson is a co-founder of the MindWork Group, serving as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In her distinguished career, she has cared for an international cadre of patients, including business owners, political leaders, and executives of Fortune 100 companies.

About Scott Maberry

As an international trade partner in Governmental Practice, J. Scott Maberry counsels clients on global risk, international trade, and regulation. He is also a past co-chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Working Group for the Washington D.C. office, serves on the firm's pro bono committee, and is a founding member of the Sheppard Mullin Organizational Integrity Group.

Scott's practice includes representing clients before the U.S. government agencies and international U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS), the Department of Commerce Import Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the International Trade Commission (ITC), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). He also represents clients in federal court and grand jury proceedings, as well as those pursuing negotiations and dispute resolution under the World Trade Organization (WTO), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other multilateral and bilateral agreements.

A member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, Scott also advises the WEF community in the areas of global risk, international trade, artificial intelligence and values.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.