September 13, 2023

Strafford

Webinar

Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Thad McBride will speak on a panel at a Strafford webinar addressing the U.S. Department of Commerce's recent policy shift that increases the incentives for companies to voluntarily self-disclose (VSD) possible EAR violations, particularly when "significant," or risk serious penalties. The panel will discuss the effects of the BIS policy shift on companies, what companies and their counsel should consider when determining whether to file a VSD or blow the whistle on others, and best practices for compliance to limit liability.

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 13 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET. More information and registration details can be found on the Strafford website.

