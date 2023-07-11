Senior International Policy Advisor and former U.S. Ambassador Tom Shannon was featured in The National Law Journal article, "US Companies Are Only Starting to Look at Worst-Case Scenarios Related to China." During the Q&A, Ambassador Shannon drew on his vast experience in global politics to provide insights into the evolving, multifaceted relationship between the U.S. and China, further impacted by China's increasing presence in the Western hemisphere.

Ambassador Shannon also offered his unique perspective on the mounting concerns of companies regarding potential conflicts between America and China, which could cause significant disruption to operations and trade relations. He further highlighted the various approaches being deliberated by corporations in response to these challenges and provided guidance to the business community and legal counsel on navigating the intricate, nuanced geopolitical climate.

»Read the full article (subscription required).

