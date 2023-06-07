This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers the commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy

4:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Colorado Springs, Colorado en route to Joint Base Andrews

7:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

7:50 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a press call to make an announcement regarding the Biden-Harris Administration's leadership addressing racial bias in home appraisals

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

  • Statement from President Joe Biden on House Passage of the Bipartisan Budget Agreement
  • Readout of President Biden's Summer Hazards Briefing
  • Remarks by President Biden After Meeting with Federal Emergency Preparedness and Response Leaders on Extreme Weather Preparedness
  • Presidential Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States (UKR)
  • Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
  • U.S.-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council
  • Fact Sheet: U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Deepens Transatlantic Ties
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
  • Readout of the White House Council on Native American Affairs Engagement Session on the Inflation Reduction Act
  • Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Mental Health
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities Across the Country
  • Proclamation on Black Music Month, 2023
  • Proclamation on National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, 2023
  • Proclamation on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month, 2023
  • Proclamation on National Immigrant Heritage Month, 2023
  • Proclamation on National Ocean Month, 2023
  • Proclamation on National Homeownership Month, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: DOD Announces New Security Assistance Package for Ukraine
  • Advisory: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada Press Conference 31 May 2023
  • Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • Fact Sheet: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 31, 2023
  • Press Release: General Officer Announcements
  • Contracts for May 31, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 1, 2023

Europe, Ukraine

  • May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Co-Chairs at a Joint Press Availability
  • May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Fourth U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Stakeholders Engagement
  • May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre After Their Meeting
  • May 31: Fact Sheet | The United States and Norway: A Vital Alliance and Partnership
  • May 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Moreno Bau
  • May 31: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • May 31: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Sweden, Norway, Finland, France, and the UK

Africa

  • May 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Verma's Meeting with Comorian President Azal
  • May 31: Statement | U.S. Engagement in Comoros

Middle East

  • May 31: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Amman, Jerusalem, Dubai, and Oslo

Asia-Pacific

  • May 31: Statement | Samoa Independence Day
  • May 31: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Lewis Travels to Singapore

Other Matters

  • May 31: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes Settlement Resolving Export Violations by VTA Telecom Corporation
  • May 31: Statement | Reporting on Whole-of-Government Approaches to Stopping International Deforestation

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Free Russia Foundation's Natalia Arno and Natalya Lunde and Democracy Activist Evgenia Kara-Murza
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renauld-Basso

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Treasury and Energy Release Additional Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act Programs to Incentivize Manufacturing and Clean Energy Investments in Hard-Hit Coal Communities
  • Congressional Testimony of Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg Before the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate
  • Congressional Testimony of Assistant Secretary for Investment Security Paul Rosen Before the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate
  • General Licenses: Issuance of Russia-related General License

The Federal Reserve

  • Press Release: Beige Book
  • Speech by Governor Jefferson on financial stability and the U.S. economy
  • Brief remarks by Governor Bowman at a Fed Listens Event on transitioning to the post-pandemic economy

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

  • Press Release: FDIC-Insured Institutions Reported Net Income of $79.8 Billion in First Quarter 2023

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: Two Nigerian Nationals Previously Extradited from the United Kingdom Plead Guilty to International Fraud Scheme that Defrauded Elderly U.S. Victims
  • Press Release: United States Files Civil Action to Collect Unpaid Civil Penalties and Reclamation Fee Debts (West Virginia Coal Companies; James C. Justice III)
  • Press Release: Former New Mexico House of Representatives Candidate Charged for Shooting Spree
  • Press Release: Detroit Medical Center, Vanguard Health Systems, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation Agree to Pay Over $29 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations
  • Press Release: Court Permanently Bars Five Defendants from Promoting Charitable Remainder Annuity Trust Tax Scheme
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Over $3 Million Redlining Settlement Involving ESSA Bank & Trust in Philadelphia
  • Press Release: Former Texas Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Sentenced for Using Excessive Force

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • DHS Press Release: DHS Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen Stopped Nearly 10,000 Pounds of Fentanyl, Led to 284 Arrests
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Arrest Homicide Fugitive (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $38 million worth of methamphetamine at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Department of Commerce (DOC)

  • Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Announces Presidential Proclamation Extending Temporary Suspension of 232 Tariffs on Ukraine Steel
  • U.S.-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC and DOJ Charge Amazon with Violating Children's Privacy Law by Keeping Kids' Alexa Voice Recordings Forever and Undermining Parents' Deletion Requests
  • Press Release: FTC Says Ring Employees Illegally Surveilled Customers, Failed to Stop Hackers from Taking Control of Users' Cameras

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Announces Over $15 Million for Emergency Connectivity Funding

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Orders Installment Lender OneMain to Pay $20 Million for Deceptive Sales Practices

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Announces $46 Million for Commercial Fusion Energy Development

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $161 Million for Landscape Restoration

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Announces Stronger Standards to Improve Oil Spill Responses
  • Press Release: Canadian Wildfires Spark Air Quality Advisory for parts of New England on May 31, 2023
  • Press Release: Environmental Compliance History Database Continues Upgrades Through Introduction of Clean Air Tracking Tool
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: NHTSA Proposes Automatic Emergency Braking Requirements for New Vehicles
  • Press Release: Federal Transit Administration Asks for Comment on Proposed Updates to National Public Transportation Safety Plan

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor impact inspections at 20 mines in 15 states find 335 violations in April 2023, miners exposed to 92 serious hazards
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Safety Council of Greater St. Louis sign alliance to train employers, workers on common hazards
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $121K in back wages, damages for 25 workers denied overtime pay by Minneapolis home healthcare provider
  • Press Release: Costly retaliation | Vermont employer pays $28K in back pay, damages to illegally fired employee who sought unpaid wages

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Conducts Retailer Inspection Blitz, Cracks Down on Illegal Sales of Popular Disposable E-cigarettes

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Proposes Innovative Approach to Keep Struggling Homeowners in their Homes

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Child Care | Observations on States' Use of COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Funding
  • Report: Information Technology | DHS Needs to Continue Addressing Critical Legacy Systems
  • Report: Zoonotic Diseases | Federal Actions Needed to Improve Surveillance and Better Assess Human Health Risks Posed by Wildlife
  • Report: Environmental Sustainability | DOD Should Identify Workforce Capacity Needed to Achieve Goals
  • Report: NASA | Assessments of Major Projects

Report: Tax Enforcement | IRS Could Better Manage Alternative Dispute Resolution Programs to Maximize Benefits

