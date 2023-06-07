This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers the commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy
4:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Colorado Springs, Colorado en route to Joint Base Andrews
7:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House
7:50 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a press call to make an announcement regarding the Biden-Harris Administration's leadership addressing racial bias in home appraisals
Recap of Wednesday, May 31, 2023
The White House
- Statement from President Joe Biden on House Passage of the Bipartisan Budget Agreement
- Readout of President Biden's Summer Hazards Briefing
- Remarks by President Biden After Meeting with Federal Emergency Preparedness and Response Leaders on Extreme Weather Preparedness
- Presidential Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States (UKR)
- Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
- U.S.-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council
- Fact Sheet: U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Deepens Transatlantic Ties
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Readout of the White House Council on Native American Affairs Engagement Session on the Inflation Reduction Act
- Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Mental Health
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities Across the Country
- Proclamation on Black Music Month, 2023
- Proclamation on National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, 2023
- Proclamation on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month, 2023
- Proclamation on National Immigrant Heritage Month, 2023
- Proclamation on National Ocean Month, 2023
- Proclamation on National Homeownership Month, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: DOD Announces New Security Assistance Package for Ukraine
- Advisory: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada Press Conference 31 May 2023
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Fact Sheet: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 31, 2023
- Press Release: General Officer Announcements
- Contracts for May 31, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 1, 2023
Europe, Ukraine
- May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Co-Chairs at a Joint Press Availability
- May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Fourth U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Stakeholders Engagement
- May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre After Their Meeting
- May 31: Fact Sheet | The United States and Norway: A Vital Alliance and Partnership
- May 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Moreno Bau
- May 31: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
- May 31: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Sweden, Norway, Finland, France, and the UK
Africa
- May 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Verma's Meeting with Comorian President Azal
- May 31: Statement | U.S. Engagement in Comoros
Middle East
- May 31: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Amman, Jerusalem, Dubai, and Oslo
Asia-Pacific
- May 31: Statement | Samoa Independence Day
- May 31: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Lewis Travels to Singapore
Other Matters
- May 31: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes Settlement Resolving Export Violations by VTA Telecom Corporation
- May 31: Statement | Reporting on Whole-of-Government Approaches to Stopping International Deforestation
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Free Russia Foundation's Natalia Arno and Natalya Lunde and Democracy Activist Evgenia Kara-Murza
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renauld-Basso
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Treasury and Energy Release Additional Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act Programs to Incentivize Manufacturing and Clean Energy Investments in Hard-Hit Coal Communities
- Congressional Testimony of Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg Before the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate
- Congressional Testimony of Assistant Secretary for Investment Security Paul Rosen Before the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate
- General Licenses: Issuance of Russia-related General License
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Beige Book
- Speech by Governor Jefferson on financial stability and the U.S. economy
- Brief remarks by Governor Bowman at a Fed Listens Event on transitioning to the post-pandemic economy
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- Press Release: FDIC-Insured Institutions Reported Net Income of $79.8 Billion in First Quarter 2023
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Press Release: Two Nigerian Nationals Previously Extradited from the United Kingdom Plead Guilty to International Fraud Scheme that Defrauded Elderly U.S. Victims
- Press Release: United States Files Civil Action to Collect Unpaid Civil Penalties and Reclamation Fee Debts (West Virginia Coal Companies; James C. Justice III)
- Press Release: Former New Mexico House of Representatives Candidate Charged for Shooting Spree
- Press Release: Detroit Medical Center, Vanguard Health Systems, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation Agree to Pay Over $29 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations
- Press Release: Court Permanently Bars Five Defendants from Promoting Charitable Remainder Annuity Trust Tax Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Over $3 Million Redlining Settlement Involving ESSA Bank & Trust in Philadelphia
- Press Release: Former Texas Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Sentenced for Using Excessive Force
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Press Release: DHS Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen Stopped Nearly 10,000 Pounds of Fentanyl, Led to 284 Arrests
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Arrest Homicide Fugitive (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $38 million worth of methamphetamine at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- U.S.-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council
- Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Draxton Facility
Department of Commerce (DOC)
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Announces Presidential Proclamation Extending Temporary Suspension of 232 Tariffs on Ukraine Steel
- U.S.-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC and DOJ Charge Amazon with Violating Children's Privacy Law by Keeping Kids' Alexa Voice Recordings Forever and Undermining Parents' Deletion Requests
- Press Release: FTC Says Ring Employees Illegally Surveilled Customers, Failed to Stop Hackers from Taking Control of Users' Cameras
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Over $15 Million for Emergency Connectivity Funding
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Orders Installment Lender OneMain to Pay $20 Million for Deceptive Sales Practices
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $46 Million for Commercial Fusion Energy Development
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $161 Million for Landscape Restoration
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Stronger Standards to Improve Oil Spill Responses
- Press Release: Canadian Wildfires Spark Air Quality Advisory for parts of New England on May 31, 2023
- Press Release: Environmental Compliance History Database Continues Upgrades Through Introduction of Clean Air Tracking Tool
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: NHTSA Proposes Automatic Emergency Braking Requirements for New Vehicles
- Press Release: Federal Transit Administration Asks for Comment on Proposed Updates to National Public Transportation Safety Plan
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor impact inspections at 20 mines in 15 states find 335 violations in April 2023, miners exposed to 92 serious hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Safety Council of Greater St. Louis sign alliance to train employers, workers on common hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $121K in back wages, damages for 25 workers denied overtime pay by Minneapolis home healthcare provider
- Press Release: Costly retaliation | Vermont employer pays $28K in back pay, damages to illegally fired employee who sought unpaid wages
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Conducts Retailer Inspection Blitz, Cracks Down on Illegal Sales of Popular Disposable E-cigarettes
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Proposes Innovative Approach to Keep Struggling Homeowners in their Homes
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Child Care | Observations on States' Use of COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Funding
- Report: Information Technology | DHS Needs to Continue Addressing Critical Legacy Systems
- Report: Zoonotic Diseases | Federal Actions Needed to Improve Surveillance and Better Assess Human Health Risks Posed by Wildlife
- Report: Environmental Sustainability | DOD Should Identify Workforce Capacity Needed to Achieve Goals
- Report: NASA | Assessments of Major Projects
Report: Tax Enforcement | IRS Could Better Manage Alternative Dispute Resolution Programs to Maximize Benefits
