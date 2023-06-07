This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers the commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy

4:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Colorado Springs, Colorado en route to Joint Base Andrews

7:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

7:50 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a press call to make an announcement regarding the Biden-Harris Administration's leadership addressing racial bias in home appraisals

Recap of Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The White House

Statement from President Joe Biden on House Passage of the Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Readout of President Biden's Summer Hazards Briefing

Remarks by President Biden After Meeting with Federal Emergency Preparedness and Response Leaders on Extreme Weather Preparedness

Presidential Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States (UKR)

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

U.S.-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council

Fact Sheet: U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Deepens Transatlantic Ties

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Readout of the White House Council on Native American Affairs Engagement Session on the Inflation Reduction Act

Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Mental Health

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities Across the Country

Proclamation on Black Music Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, 2023

Proclamation on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Immigrant Heritage Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Ocean Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Homeownership Month, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: DOD Announces New Security Assistance Package for Ukraine

Advisory: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada Press Conference 31 May 2023

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Fact Sheet: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 31, 2023

Press Release: General Officer Announcements

Contracts for May 31, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 1, 2023

Europe, Ukraine

May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Co-Chairs at a Joint Press Availability

May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Fourth U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Stakeholders Engagement

May 31: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre After Their Meeting

May 31: Fact Sheet | The United States and Norway: A Vital Alliance and Partnership

May 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Moreno Bau

May 31: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

May 31: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Sweden, Norway, Finland, France, and the UK

Africa

May 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Verma's Meeting with Comorian President Azal

May 31: Statement | U.S. Engagement in Comoros

Middle East

May 31: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Amman, Jerusalem, Dubai, and Oslo

Asia-Pacific

May 31: Statement | Samoa Independence Day

May 31: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Lewis Travels to Singapore

Other Matters

May 31: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes Settlement Resolving Export Violations by VTA Telecom Corporation

May 31: Statement | Reporting on Whole-of-Government Approaches to Stopping International Deforestation

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Free Russia Foundation's Natalia Arno and Natalya Lunde and Democracy Activist Evgenia Kara-Murza

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renauld-Basso

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Treasury and Energy Release Additional Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act Programs to Incentivize Manufacturing and Clean Energy Investments in Hard-Hit Coal Communities

Congressional Testimony of Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg Before the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate

Congressional Testimony of Assistant Secretary for Investment Security Paul Rosen Before the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate

General Licenses: Issuance of Russia-related General License

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Beige Book

Speech by Governor Jefferson on financial stability and the U.S. economy

Brief remarks by Governor Bowman at a Fed Listens Event on transitioning to the post-pandemic economy

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Press Release: FDIC-Insured Institutions Reported Net Income of $79.8 Billion in First Quarter 2023

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: Two Nigerian Nationals Previously Extradited from the United Kingdom Plead Guilty to International Fraud Scheme that Defrauded Elderly U.S. Victims

Press Release: United States Files Civil Action to Collect Unpaid Civil Penalties and Reclamation Fee Debts (West Virginia Coal Companies; James C. Justice III)

Press Release: Former New Mexico House of Representatives Candidate Charged for Shooting Spree

Press Release: Detroit Medical Center, Vanguard Health Systems, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation Agree to Pay Over $29 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Court Permanently Bars Five Defendants from Promoting Charitable Remainder Annuity Trust Tax Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Over $3 Million Redlining Settlement Involving ESSA Bank & Trust in Philadelphia

Press Release: Former Texas Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Sentenced for Using Excessive Force

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Press Release: DHS Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen Stopped Nearly 10,000 Pounds of Fentanyl, Led to 284 Arrests

CBP Press Release: CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Arrest Homicide Fugitive (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $38 million worth of methamphetamine at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

U.S.-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council

Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Draxton Facility

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Announces Presidential Proclamation Extending Temporary Suspension of 232 Tariffs on Ukraine Steel

U.S.-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC and DOJ Charge Amazon with Violating Children's Privacy Law by Keeping Kids' Alexa Voice Recordings Forever and Undermining Parents' Deletion Requests

Press Release: FTC Says Ring Employees Illegally Surveilled Customers, Failed to Stop Hackers from Taking Control of Users' Cameras

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Over $15 Million for Emergency Connectivity Funding

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Orders Installment Lender OneMain to Pay $20 Million for Deceptive Sales Practices

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $46 Million for Commercial Fusion Energy Development

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $161 Million for Landscape Restoration

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Stronger Standards to Improve Oil Spill Responses

Press Release: Canadian Wildfires Spark Air Quality Advisory for parts of New England on May 31, 2023

Press Release: Environmental Compliance History Database Continues Upgrades Through Introduction of Clean Air Tracking Tool

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: NHTSA Proposes Automatic Emergency Braking Requirements for New Vehicles

Press Release: Federal Transit Administration Asks for Comment on Proposed Updates to National Public Transportation Safety Plan

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor impact inspections at 20 mines in 15 states find 335 violations in April 2023, miners exposed to 92 serious hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Safety Council of Greater St. Louis sign alliance to train employers, workers on common hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $121K in back wages, damages for 25 workers denied overtime pay by Minneapolis home healthcare provider

Press Release: Costly retaliation | Vermont employer pays $28K in back pay, damages to illegally fired employee who sought unpaid wages

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Conducts Retailer Inspection Blitz, Cracks Down on Illegal Sales of Popular Disposable E-cigarettes

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Proposes Innovative Approach to Keep Struggling Homeowners in their Homes

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Child Care | Observations on States' Use of COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Funding

Report: Information Technology | DHS Needs to Continue Addressing Critical Legacy Systems

Report: Zoonotic Diseases | Federal Actions Needed to Improve Surveillance and Better Assess Human Health Risks Posed by Wildlife

Report: Environmental Sustainability | DOD Should Identify Workforce Capacity Needed to Achieve Goals

Report: NASA | Assessments of Major Projects

Report: Tax Enforcement | IRS Could Better Manage Alternative Dispute Resolution Programs to Maximize Benefits

