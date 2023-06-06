This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart New Castle, Delaware, en route to the White House
11:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to LaGuardia Airport
1:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at LaGuardia Airport | New York, New York
6:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a DNC finance event
8:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart LaGuardia Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews
9:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing*
2:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Director of the Office of Budget and Management Shalanda Young | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Monday, May 26-29, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
May 29
- Remarks by President Biden at the 155th National Memorial Day Observance
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Readout of President Biden's Call with President Erdogan of Türkiye
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act
- Statement from President Joe Biden Sending Warm Wishes on the Occasion of President Tinubu's Inauguration in Nigeria
May 28
- Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement
- Transcript: Background Press Call on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement
May 27
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Bipartisan Budget Agreement in Principle
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in Commencement Address to the United States Military Academy at West Point
May 26
- Remarks by President Biden Honoring the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Champions, The University of Connecticut Huskies
- Remarks by President Biden, Vice President Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden Honoring the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Readout of Third Meeting of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee
- Readout of Vice President Harris' Call with President Giammattei of Guatemala
- Memorandum on Rescinding Designation of the Department of Homeland Security as Lead Federal Department for Facilitating the Entry of Vulnerable Afghans into the United States
- Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 5583 of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Bipartisan Members of Congress, State and Local Leaders, Faith-Based Organizations, and Advocates Applaud Release of White House National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism
- Proclamation on Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
May 29
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery (As Delivered)
- Article: Biden, Austin Laud Fallen Service Members in Memorial Day Address
- Statement from Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks in Honor of Memorial Day
- Article: Hicks Honors Fallen Service Members, Gold Star Families in Memorial Day Message
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army 1st Lt. Rudolph B. Davila
May 26
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the United States Naval Academy Commencement (As Delivered)
- Article: Austin to Naval Academy Grads: 'You're Up to It'
- Press Release: DOD Identifies Army Casualty (non-combat)
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Travel to California
- Press Release: AUKUS Partners Demonstrate Advanced Capabilities Trial
- Press Release: DOD Transmits 2023 Cyber Strategy
- Fact Sheet: 2023 DOD Cyber Strategy
- Press Release: DoD Awards $18 Million for Academic Research on the Socio-Political Drivers of Future Conflict
- Article: The DOD & NASCAR Highlight Fallen Heroes, Service During Coca Cola 600?
- Contracts for May 26, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Europe
- May 26: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Sweden, Norway, and Finland
- May 26: Transcript | Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan, Senior Advisor for the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy Ruth Berry on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Sweden, Norway, and Finland
- May 29: Fact Sheet | The United States and Sweden: A Strong Partnership for the Transatlantic Region and the World
- May 29: Statement | Concerns Over Potential use of New Polish Legislation to Target Opposition
- May 26: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-EU Counterterrorism Dialogue
- May 26: Statement | Condemning Unilateral Actions by the Government of Kosovo
- May 26: Statement | Joint Statement on Violence in the North of Kosovo
- May 26: Advisory | Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Rubin's?Travel to Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Belgium
Caucasus
Africa
- May 29: Statement | On the Enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act
- May 29: Statement | Troika and EU Response to African Union Communiqué of 27 May
- May 27: Statement | Support for SRSG Perthes in Leading UNITAMS (Sudan)
- May 26: Statement | Attack on the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia
- May 26: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Verma's Travel to Mauritius, Comoros, and Seychelles
Asia-Pacific
- May 26: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to the Republic of Korea, May 29–June 2
- May 26: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia
Western Hemisphere
- May 26: Statement | The Department of State Celebrates the Groundbreaking of the New U.S. Embassy in Brasília, Brazil
- May 26: Statement | Cooperative Republic of Guyana National Day
Plastic Pollution
- May 26: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez Leads U.S. Delegation to Plastic Pollution Negotiations in Paris
Other Matters
- May 29: Statement | International Day of UN Peacekeepers
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with France's Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou
- Press Release: Violence in Eastern DRC
- Press Release: USAID Announces More Than $59 Million in Programming in Central America
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Advisory: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. Delegation to the 2nd Session of the UN Permanent Forum on Peoples of African Descent
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Two Additional Oath Keepers Members Sentenced on Felony Charges Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
- Press Release: Illegal Agents of the PRC Government Charged for PRC-Directed Bribery Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with IT Company To Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim
- Press Release: Two Utah Men Charged with Federal Hate Crime Offense
- Press Release: Departments of Justice and Education Release Resource on Confronting Racial Discrimination in Student Discipline
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Human smuggling attempt foiled at Harlingen Airport (Texas)
- Press Release: San Diego Field Office seizes millions of dollars in narcotics in first quarter of 2023 (California)
- Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol discovers over $340K worth of fentanyl, cocaine in tractor-trailer (California)
- Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol seizes fentanyl worth more than $1.5 million at Pine Valley checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: AMO, FURA Seize of 4616 Pounds Cocaine in Southeastern, Puerto Rico
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Sweden
- Statement: IPEF Joint Statement for the Trade Pillar, Clean Economy Pillar, and Fair Economy Pillar
- Statement: APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting Chair's Statement
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Wang Wentao
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor
Department of Commerce (DOC)
- Press Release: Substantial Conclusion of Negotiations on Landmark IPEF Supply Chain Agreement
- Press Statement on the Substantial Conclusion of IPEF Supply Chain Agreement Negotiations
- Press Statement for the Trade Pillar, Clean Economy Pillar, and Fair Economy Pillar
- Joint Statement – Second Annual Australia-U.S. Strategic Commercial Dialogue
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Nishimura Yasutoshi
- Joint Statement for the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership (JUCIP)
- Statement from Secretary Raimondo of Support for Ian Saunders' Candidacy for Secretary General of the World Customs Organization
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Analyzes Market Conditions and Outlook for Distribution Services in Annual Services Report
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Resolves Tanana Chiefs Conference Waiver Request
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Statement from the Interior Department on a Pelly Certification
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and State/Local Officials Celebrate Award of 14 Zero-Emission School Buses in New Bedford and New $400 Million Clean School Bus Opportunity
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $653M in American Rescue Plan funds available to states for unemployment insurance infrastructure modernization
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement to Resolve Sexual Harassment Compliance Review of Mingo County Schools in West Virginia
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Education and Justice Release Resource on Confronting Racial Discrimination in Student Discipline
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 26, 2023
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: Record number of lighthouses being offered to the public during 2023 "Lighthouse Season"
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Link to GAO Reports
