POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart New Castle, Delaware, en route to the White House

11:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to LaGuardia Airport

1:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at LaGuardia Airport | New York, New York

6:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a DNC finance event

8:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart LaGuardia Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews

9:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing*

2:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Director of the Office of Budget and Management Shalanda Young | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Monday, May 26-29, 2023

The White House

May 29

Remarks by President Biden at the 155th National Memorial Day Observance

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Erdogan of Türkiye

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act

Statement from President Joe Biden Sending Warm Wishes on the Occasion of President Tinubu's Inauguration in Nigeria

May 28

Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Transcript: Background Press Call on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement

May 27

Statement from President Joe Biden on Bipartisan Budget Agreement in Principle

Remarks by Vice President Harris in Commencement Address to the United States Military Academy at West Point

May 26

Remarks by President Biden Honoring the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Champions, The University of Connecticut Huskies

Remarks by President Biden, Vice President Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden Honoring the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Readout of Third Meeting of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee

Readout of Vice President Harris' Call with President Giammattei of Guatemala

Memorandum on Rescinding Designation of the Department of Homeland Security as Lead Federal Department for Facilitating the Entry of Vulnerable Afghans into the United States

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 5583 of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Bipartisan Members of Congress, State and Local Leaders, Faith-Based Organizations, and Advocates Applaud Release of White House National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism

Proclamation on Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

May 29

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery (As Delivered)

Article: Biden, Austin Laud Fallen Service Members in Memorial Day Address

Statement from Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks in Honor of Memorial Day

Article: Hicks Honors Fallen Service Members, Gold Star Families in Memorial Day Message

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army 1st Lt. Rudolph B. Davila

May 26

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the United States Naval Academy Commencement (As Delivered)

Article: Austin to Naval Academy Grads: 'You're Up to It'

Press Release: DOD Identifies Army Casualty (non-combat)

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Travel to California

Press Release: AUKUS Partners Demonstrate Advanced Capabilities Trial

Press Release: DOD Transmits 2023 Cyber Strategy

Fact Sheet: 2023 DOD Cyber Strategy

Press Release: DoD Awards $18 Million for Academic Research on the Socio-Political Drivers of Future Conflict

Article: The DOD & NASCAR Highlight Fallen Heroes, Service During Coca Cola 600?

Contracts for May 26, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Europe

May 26: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Sweden, Norway, and Finland

May 26: Transcript | Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan, Senior Advisor for the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy Ruth Berry on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Sweden, Norway, and Finland

May 29: Fact Sheet | The United States and Sweden: A Strong Partnership for the Transatlantic Region and the World

May 29: Statement | Concerns Over Potential use of New Polish Legislation to Target Opposition

May 26: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-EU Counterterrorism Dialogue

May 26: Statement | Condemning Unilateral Actions by the Government of Kosovo

May 26: Statement | Joint Statement on Violence in the North of Kosovo

May 26: Advisory | Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Rubin's?Travel to Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Belgium

Caucasus

May 29: Statement | Azerbaijan National Day

May 26: Statement | Georgia National Day 2023

Africa

May 29: Statement | On the Enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act

May 29: Statement | Troika and EU Response to African Union Communiqué of 27 May

May 27: Statement | Support for SRSG Perthes in Leading UNITAMS (Sudan)

May 26: Statement | Attack on the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

May 26: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Verma's Travel to Mauritius, Comoros, and Seychelles

Asia-Pacific

May 26: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to the Republic of Korea, May 29–June 2

May 26: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia

Western Hemisphere

May 26: Statement | The Department of State Celebrates the Groundbreaking of the New U.S. Embassy in Brasília, Brazil

May 26: Statement | Cooperative Republic of Guyana National Day

Plastic Pollution

May 26: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez Leads U.S. Delegation to Plastic Pollution Negotiations in Paris

Other Matters

May 29: Statement | International Day of UN Peacekeepers

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with France's Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou

Press Release: Violence in Eastern DRC

Press Release: USAID Announces More Than $59 Million in Programming in Central America

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Advisory: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. Delegation to the 2nd Session of the UN Permanent Forum on Peoples of African Descent

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Two Additional Oath Keepers Members Sentenced on Felony Charges Related to U.S. Capitol Breach

Press Release: Illegal Agents of the PRC Government Charged for PRC-Directed Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with IT Company To Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim

Press Release: Two Utah Men Charged with Federal Hate Crime Offense

Press Release: Departments of Justice and Education Release Resource on Confronting Racial Discrimination in Student Discipline

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Human smuggling attempt foiled at Harlingen Airport (Texas)

Press Release: San Diego Field Office seizes millions of dollars in narcotics in first quarter of 2023 (California)

Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol discovers over $340K worth of fentanyl, cocaine in tractor-trailer (California)

Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol seizes fentanyl worth more than $1.5 million at Pine Valley checkpoint (California)

Press Release: AMO, FURA Seize of 4616 Pounds Cocaine in Southeastern, Puerto Rico

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Sweden

Statement: IPEF Joint Statement for the Trade Pillar, Clean Economy Pillar, and Fair Economy Pillar

Statement: APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting Chair's Statement

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Wang Wentao

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Press Release: Substantial Conclusion of Negotiations on Landmark IPEF Supply Chain Agreement

Press Statement on the Substantial Conclusion of IPEF Supply Chain Agreement Negotiations

Press Statement for the Trade Pillar, Clean Economy Pillar, and Fair Economy Pillar

Joint Statement – Second Annual Australia-U.S. Strategic Commercial Dialogue

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Nishimura Yasutoshi

Joint Statement for the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership (JUCIP)

Statement from Secretary Raimondo of Support for Ian Saunders' Candidacy for Secretary General of the World Customs Organization

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Analyzes Market Conditions and Outlook for Distribution Services in Annual Services Report

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Resolves Tanana Chiefs Conference Waiver Request

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Statement from the Interior Department on a Pelly Certification

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and State/Local Officials Celebrate Award of 14 Zero-Emission School Buses in New Bedford and New $400 Million Clean School Bus Opportunity

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $653M in American Rescue Plan funds available to states for unemployment insurance infrastructure modernization

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement to Resolve Sexual Harassment Compliance Review of Mingo County Schools in West Virginia

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Education and Justice Release Resource on Confronting Racial Discrimination in Student Discipline

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 26, 2023

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: Record number of lighthouses being offered to the public during 2023 "Lighthouse Season"

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Link to GAO Reports

