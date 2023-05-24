The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is a nonpartisan, quasi-judicial federal agency that investigates and makes determinations in proceedings involving imports alleged to injure a domestic industry or violate U.S. intellectual property rights. These include antidumping, patent and trademark infringement, false advertising and theft of trade secrets.



During this presentation, Buchanan attorneys Dan Pickard, Lloyd Smith and Claire Webster addressed how these proceedings work and how they can be used to protect your market share against unfair competition from imported products.

View the webinar here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.