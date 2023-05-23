In this episode, Paul Kim, a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Corporate and Securities Practice Group, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss recent developments in international policy and law impacting the U.S.-South Korea relationship, including the business significance of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit, the North Korean nuclear threat, and efforts to contain China.
What We Discussed in this Episode:
- What message is Korea sending by bringing the largest Korean companies on the State visit to the United States?
- What is the state of the North Korean nuclear threat and the allied response?
- What are some other key aspects of the comprehensive strategic alliance between the U.S. and South Korea?
- What are the allies doing to contain China from both a security and economic perspective?
- Where does South Korea's relationship with Japan stand?
- What's South Korea's position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
- What discussions will the United States and Korea have regarding electric vehicles, semiconductors, and batteries?
- What is the South Korean perspective on the CHIPs Act and Inflation Reduction Act?
- What is the South Korean business climate right now?
- What are the hottest issues for global companies doing business in South Korea and Asia?
- The last time you were our guest in early 2020 (Episode 69), you made a very accurate prediction regarding a novel virus then circulating in China. Are there any other events you see on the horizon?
