In this episode, Paul Kim, a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Corporate and Securities Practice Group, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss recent developments in international policy and law impacting the U.S.-South Korea relationship, including the business significance of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit, the North Korean nuclear threat, and efforts to contain China.

What We Discussed in this Episode:

What message is Korea sending by bringing the largest Korean companies on the State visit to the United States?

What is the state of the North Korean nuclear threat and the allied response?

What are some other key aspects of the comprehensive strategic alliance between the U.S. and South Korea?

What are the allies doing to contain China from both a security and economic perspective?

Where does South Korea's relationship with Japan stand?

What's South Korea's position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

What discussions will the United States and Korea have regarding electric vehicles, semiconductors, and batteries?

What is the South Korean perspective on the CHIPs Act and Inflation Reduction Act?

What is the South Korean business climate right now?

What are the hottest issues for global companies doing business in South Korea and Asia?

The last time you were our guest in early 2020 (Episode 69), you made a very accurate prediction regarding a novel virus then circulating in China. Are there any other events you see on the horizon?

