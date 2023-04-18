United States:
The U.S. Department Of Commerce's New Proposed Rule Governing Restrictions On Chinese Investments
18 April 2023
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On March 21, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
(NPRM) imposing guardrails preventing the “improper use of
funds” made available under the CHIPS Act of 2022. In
“Commerce Releases New Proposed Rule Governing
Restrictions on Chinese Investments by CHIPS Act
Applicants,” members of our International Trade team
break down the proposed rule, which tightens restrictions on
activities by “affiliates” and clarifies scope of
statutory clawbacks.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from United States
The CBP Forced Labor Expo: Spotlight On Forced Labor Compliance
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC
U.S. Customs and Border Protection held The Forced Labor Technical Expo: Tools for Supply Chain Transparency from March 14-15, 2023, which involved members of the U.S. importing community, partner government agencies, and non-governmental organizations.
Advanced Rulings On USMCA Origin
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC
A good that complies with the USMCA rules of origin may qualify for duty exemption when imported into the United States, Mexico or Canada.