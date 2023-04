ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from United States

Attention All U.S. Funds And Businesses With Foreign Investment: Required Department Of Commerce Filings Due May 2023 Lowenstein Sandler While many U.S. funds and businesses may not be aware of the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) or its reporting requirements, they are still obligated to submit a filing to the BEA by May 2023.

Data & Analytics Sanctions Solutions FTI Consulting FTI Consulting has a long history of helping our clients develop, improve, test and validate sanctions compliance programs, in addition to supporting the quantification...

200% Tariff Imposed On Russia Aluminum; CBP Releases Extensive New Reporting Requirements For Covered Aluminum And Derivative Aluminum Articles, Regardless Of Origin Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP On January 19, 2018, the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce") issued a report to the President regarding the effect of imports of aluminum articles on U.S. national security, pursuant...

U.S. Court Of International Trade Upholds Section 301 Duties On China Wiley Rein In a highly significant decision on March 17, 2023, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) issued an opinion upholding the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) imposition...

U.S. Customs & Border Protection's ("CBP") Forced Labor Expo In A Few Words Barnes, Richardson & Colburn CBP's first Forced Labor Expo took place in Washington D.C. from March 14-15, 2023. CBP's Acting Commissioner, Troy A. Miller, made clear that forced labor is a top 10 priority trade issue for CBP enforcement.