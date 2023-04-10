In this episode, futurist Gerd Leonhard, founder of The Futures Agency, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss the future, including the role of futurism in corporate strategy, and how multinational companies should be planning for the "good future."

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What are the tools for futurism, and how do they apply to running a global business?

Why is it accurate to say "the future is now?"

How did the Good Future Project come about? What is it?

What are some of the mindsets or impediments that prevent good insight into the future?

What can be done to reduce or mitigate the fear mindset?

What are the links between your first profession, music, and your current calling as a futurist?

What's the role of futurism in thinking about global trade, globalization, and the green revolution?

For large multinational companies, how should the C-suite be planning for the future we're going to experience?

About Gerd Leonhard

Gerd Leonhard is a globally recognized and top-rated futurist, humanist, author, film producer, and TV host. Pursuing the concept of "practical wisdom," he forgoes the all-too-common techno-optimism in favor of progressive humanism, balancing exponential technological progress with human needs. Gerd zeroes in on what the future holds for humanity and how we will create the future we want (rather than just the one we could have).

A musician by origin and a digital music entrepreneur in the 1990s, Gerd is the author of five books, including the bestseller The Future of Music and his latest work, Technology vs. Humanity, a ground-breaking exploration of the mega-shifts that will radically alter society, the economy, values, and even human biology. He is also considered one of the most remarkable and unique keynote speakers in the world today, having so far appeared - virtually and in-person - before a combined audience of over 2.5 million people in 50+ countries.

About Scott Maberry

As an international trade partner in Governmental Practice, J. Scott Maberry counsels clients on global risk, international trade, and regulation. He is also a past co-chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Working Group for the Washington D.C. office, serves on the firm's pro bono committee, and is a founding member of the Sheppard Mullin Organizational Integrity Group.

Scott's practice includes representing clients before the U.S. government agencies and international U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS), the Department of Commerce Import Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the International Trade Commission (ITC), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). He also represents clients in federal court and grand jury proceedings, as well as those pursuing negotiations and dispute resolution under the World Trade Organization (WTO), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other multilateral and bilateral agreements.

A member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, Scott also advises the WEF community in the areas of global risk, international trade, artificial intelligence and values.

